Child shot and killed in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Texas -- A 7-year-old has died after a disturbance call in Hunt County Thursday.



Officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Pickett Street at about 4:48 p.m. When officers arrived, no one was there, police said.



Officers later found out a child was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound at Hunt Regional Medical Center. The child died a short time later.



Investigators are not saying if there is a suspect.



