Child shot and killed in Greenville

Child, 7, shot and killed in Greenville

WFAA 10:14 PM. CST December 28, 2017

GREENVILLE, Texas -- A 7-year-old has died after a disturbance call in Hunt County Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Pickett Street at about 4:48 p.m. When officers arrived, no one was there, police said.

Officers later found out a child was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound at Hunt Regional Medical Center. The child died a short time later.

Investigators are not saying if there is a suspect.

