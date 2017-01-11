Charges dismissed in 2014 case against Fort Worth veterinarian

(Photo: WFAA)

It's hard to forget the images of "decrepit" dogs being carried out of the Camp Bowie Animal Clinic back in April 2014.

State documents reveal long-time veterinarian Dr. Lou Tierce, who was arrested, admitted to veterinary board investigators he'd accepted four animals for euthanasia, but proceeded to keep them alive.

"I think he's evil," said Mary Brewer, the woman who spoke up about the whole thing, back in 2014. "Anyone who can do that and not have no remorse... something's wrong."

Brewer said back then, she'd called Aledo resident Marian Harris and told her that her dog Sid, a Leonberger, wasn't dead like the family had thought. Harris tells News 8 Tierce recommended putting the dog down because of an irreparable genetic issue. State documents say Tierce admitted he then used Sid as a blood donor.

"To have your trust shaken to the core like that—we trust our vets, and that rocked our world," Harris told News 8 Wednesday over the phone. She's since moved to Colorado.

In 2014, the state veterinary board suspended Tierce's license for five years. But News 8 has now learned the criminal case against Tierce has been dismissed. Court documents show Tierce was originally charged with theft and animal cruelty. Both Tierce's attorney and a district attorney spokeswoman say the theft charge was no-billed by a Grand Jury. And court records show the remaining case has been dismissed as of November 2016.

Tierce's attorney wouldn't elaborate much more than to say they feel justice was served by the dismissal. Attorney Bob Gill said they'd agreed to add another year to Tierce's suspension as part of the case dismissal deal, but the state veterinary board told News 8 that the board declined the prosecutor's request to tack on a sixth year. His suspension will end in April 2019. He's been licensed since the 1960s.

"I was pretty crushed when I first heard because I was hoping it was going to be something much more significant," Harris says. She told us she wanted Tierce's license to be revoked.

News 8 went to Tierce's Fort Worth clinic Wednesday. He was there, but declined to comment through a receptionist. The state vet board says he can do administrative work in the office but can't touch, treat or prescribe medication for animals while suspended.

Harris, who says she still has a civil suit pending against Tierce, says her dog Sid is now healthy and happy. But she points out others weren't as lucky. According to documents, two dogs seized from the office during that time had to be euthanized, including one of Tierce's.

"It hurt a lot of people," she says.

The district attorney's office did not provide News 8 with any explanation as to why they dismissed the case.

