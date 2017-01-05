Plane headed from McKinney to N.C. crashes in Arkansas; 2 dead

The flight path of a Cessna 400 that was en route from McKinney to North Carolina when it crashed in southwest Arkansas. Photo: Flight Aware

Two people are dead after a North Carolina-bound plane that took off from North Texas Thursday morning crashed in southwest Arkansas, according to the FAA.

The Cessna 400 single-engine aircraft took off from McKinney and was headed to Franklin, North Carolina. The aircraft reported engine trouble before dropping off radar in southwestern Arkansas.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told News 8 it had requested local authorities to conduct a search for the missing plane.

Two fatalities were confirmed when the wreckage was found Thursday afternoon near Gurdon, Arkansas. Officials say no one else was on board the plane.

The NTSB will lead an investigation into the crash.

