Carry the Load walk in Boston makes way to Dallas

(Photo: WFAA)

BOSTON - The Carry the Load national walk includes moms and dads, brothers and sisters, spouses, and friends that have all walked the road of remembrance before.

Aside from military veterans, the relay serves to honor the service and memory of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders.



It begins with a rally and march down the historic Freedom Trail in Boston. They arrive Sunday morning to the historic Bunker Hill Monument. But by that evening, it’s likely that a group of this year’s Carry the Load relay team participants will already feel like one cohesive group.

The 2,100-mile trek culminates with the annual Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.

For widows like Heather Arwine, though, this time the walk is all too personal. She lost her husband Jason just last fall. “Is it going to be painful? Is it going to be wonderful? It’s so hard to tell,” Heather said during a recent interview with WFAA.

As she stood by Jason's shadow box, she described his proud service in the Marine Corps for eight years. The couple quickly fell in love a few years ago after a chance encounter in downtown Dallas.

We’ll learn more about them, and why Heather wanted her Jason’s Warriors team to kick off in Boston specifically, during the coming days.

But ahead of this year’s East Coast route, which includes stops at places like West Point, the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, Washington D.C., the Carolinas and Arkansas, the 32-year-old hopes she can connect with other women who share her struggle.

“Young and widowed, we’re a very small part of the population. There will definitely be that sense of community,” says Heather.

In 2016, WFAA was proud to showcase the relay’s first-ever national West Coast route kickoff from Seattle, which is once again happening concurrently this year.

To follow the relay team’s progress, check out the organization’s Facebook page.

© 2017 WFAA-TV