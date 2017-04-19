Carrollton boy stands out at the White House Easter event

(Photo: WFAA)

CARROLLTON -- Monica Kubanek, and her son Joshua were special guests of the White House over the Easter holiday.



At five years old, Joshua Kubanek is quite the celebrity, even if he's not sure why. "What's it called again?...The White House," Joshua said.



Just two weeks ago, Joshua's aunt won tickets to attend the Easter Egg Roll Party in Washington D.C. It's one of the oldest traditions in White House history.



"We've been trying for several years and each year. No, we do not get in, but this year was the lucky year for us," Monica Kubanek said.



Dressed in his Sunday best, Joshua mingled with the who's who of the nation's capital. "He had the cutest little hat on, and that's what we're chalking it up to -- it was the cute hat," Kubanek said.



Joshua was even able to do something even something seasoned journalists can't. He got called on by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.



"He said, 'Has anyone read this book?' And I read it, and I raised my hand," Joshua said.



"And then when (Spicer) started reading, he didn't give me a (chance to) try to read," Joshua said.



Back in Hebron Valley Elementary School in Carrollton, Joshua is happy to show off his swag -- a special White House Easter egg and tons of pictures.



"I was like wow, yeah, this is a big moment for time, and I don't think he realizes it just yet," Kubanek said.



As for a career in politics? Joshua said no thank you. He said he's considering becoming a doctor or maybe a chef.

© 2017 WFAA-TV