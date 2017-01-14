1 dead after car crashes into NTTA truck on Dallas North Tollway

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) truck overnight Saturday.



According to the Texas Highway Patrol, it happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) near the North Haven Road Overpass. A Chevrolet Malibu was heading south on the DNT when it slammed into the rear of the NTTA truck that had been parked to help with traffic control for an earlier crash.



Officials closed southbound lanes for several hours.



One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was thrown from the car and was sent to Parkland Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet also sustained serious injuries and was sent to Parkland Hospital.



The driver of the NTTA truck was not seriously injured.



The crash remains under investigation.

