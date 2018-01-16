RIO VISTA, TEXAS - For at least 11 years, records show the Turpin family called Johnson County home. It was enough time to leave a lasting impression on their Rio Vista, neighbors, and not a good one.

"We were all talking," said former neighbor Shelli Vinyard, "saying something's going on over there, you know, something's not right."

Even so, they never would have expected this.

Police in Riverside County, California, accuse David and Louise Turpin of shackling their 13 children to beds with chains and padlocks. The children, ranging in ages from 2 to 29, were emaciated, police said.

Vinyard, who lived across the street from the Turpins, said everyone on her stretch of County Road 1123 is talking about it.

"We're like, 'Oh, wow, there's those weird neighbors. And would've thought it?'" she described as her reaction to learning the news.

"I called it the compound because they were so closed off from society," she said of the Turpin's former home.

Vinyard recalled the children as being afraid, refusing even to give her their names. And one day, she said the family disappeared.

"Yeah, just boom in the middle of the night," Vinyard said. Their property, she said, was left in shambles. "Trashed. Just trashed. Everything was trashed. Dogs stuck in the house, eating dirty diapers."

She said they discovered cans and cans of Vienna sausage, and she wondered if that was all the children ate.

WFAA was invited inside the family's former home Tuesday. The new owner showed our crew vents in the master bedroom closet, which she always thought were strange. Now? Especially.

Records show the couple also lived in far southwest Fort Worth from 1990 until the end of 1999.

Michael Harrington, who lives next door to their former Fort Worth home, coincidentally just moved here from Riverside County, California.

"No words to even express," he said. "How can you do that to another human being?"

"I pray there can be some healing and closure for those poor kids," Vinyard echoed.

It's a seemingly simple wish that, in this case, might not be that simple.

