Bystander shot and killed in Dallas robbery

DALLAS -- Four young men are facing a murder charge after a 37-year-old man died, shot by a stray bullet during a robbery.



On April 11, officers were called to a shooting in the block of 8300 Nisqually Street near Pleasant Grove Stadium, at about 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said a shot was fired during a robbery, which struck a bystander, later identified as Juan Correa.

18-year old Tradareon Choice, 17-year-old Shemar McCarthy, 17-year-old Joshua Valdez, and 18-year-old Ira Wheeler face charge a murder charge.

They are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

