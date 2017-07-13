Brides left high and dry after Alfred Angelo announces its closing

Bridal (Photo: gsermek Getty Images/iStockphoto, WFAA)

Brides were left in a panic after news broke on social media Thursday afternoon that Alfred Angelo is closing all 62 of its locations around the country, including stores in Arlington, Garland and Frisco.

Founded in 1933, the Florida-based bridal chain is one of the largest wedding dress manufactures in the world, selling gowns at more than 1,400 retailers in the U.S. and worldwide. Per the Palm Beach Post, employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach were seen vacating the building in droves on Thursday carrying boxes of personal belongings.

With little information being provided by the company, many angry brides took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Several customers tweeted that they had yet to pick up their gowns and were worried they’d be left without a dress or a refund.



A call to the Arlington location was answered, but the sales associate we spoke with said the store did not have a comment at this time. Calls to both the Frisco and Garland locations were not answered.

Brides who have yet to pick up their gowns are encouraged to do so before 8 p.m. today.



Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV