Boy seeks to heal officers' hearts

Jayden Morales, 7, holds a sign in support of law enforcement at Jerry Walker's funeral. (Photo: WFAA)

Nobody knows when it started exactly, but Jayden Morales is in love with all things police. His aunt Melissa Morales says he'll walk up to any man or woman in a uniform to say hello and give them a hug.



"He just lights up, when he sees them and wants that hug," Morales said.



Jayden and his aunt have been going to officers funerals for the last year. They're on a mission to help bring a little joy to a grieving community, Tuesday they continued their work at Detective Jerry Walker's funeral.



"It started last March and then we went to four of the Dallas officers services," Melissa said. "I saw how the officers responded to him and I thought this is a way to help."



Officers from departments across North Texas and even the country stop to take photos with Jayden and his sign that reads "Heroes live forever." During one of the Dallas officer's funerals, Jayden met an officer with the NYPD who gave him his hat.



"We keep it in a glass case at home, but we had to wear it today," Melissa said.



Officer Casey Sessions with Coppell Police met Jayden Tuesday and even got a hug from the 7-year-old.



"This is why we do what we do. Moments like this," Sessions said.



Officer David Tilley with the Plano Police Department noticed Jayden's positive message and tweeted a photo of the 7-year-old on the department's account. Jayden also got a Plano PD patch while another officer gave him a coin.



"He has a whole wall, where we keep these mementos," Melissa said.



While the keepsakes make the little boy's day, Melissa says the real joy is seeing her nephew relieve officers' pain, even if it's just with a hug.



"We'll keep doing this." Melissa said, "It's our way to help."

Copyright 2016 WFAA