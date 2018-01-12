Boy named Dallas PD ‘chief for a day' dies a week later

Chief Renee Hall visits Ayodeji Adekilekum at his family's apartment on Jan. 5. Photo: Dallas police

A boy who last week was named Dallas police “chief for the day” has died of a brain tumor.

Ayodeji Augustine Adekilekum was flown to Children’s Hospital Thursday, where he died after multiple attempts to revive him, police said in a bulletin Friday.

Adekilekum was given the honorary “chief for a day” title on Jan. 5 after an officer learned of his battle with a brain tumor.

Adekilekum met Dallas police officer Rashid Brown at Long Middle School late last year, according to a DPD bulletin. After learning that Adekilekum was placed on hospice care, Brown and his partner, Officer Lamar Glass, spoke with Chief Renee Hall about making him an “officer for a day.”

Hall presented Adekilekum with gifts and the “chief” title at his family’s apartment the morning of Jan. 5.

Dallas police were in contact with the family throughout the holiday season. Officer Brown gave Adekilekum and his family two hams and $300 on Christmas.

“Officer Brown wanted to do his best to ensure that Adojeji and his family felt love and support during the holiday season,” the police bulletin reads.

Officer Rashid Brown gives gifts to Ayodeji Adekilekum's family on Christmas. Photo: Dallas police

