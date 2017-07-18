Boy drowns in backyard pool in Bedford

BEDFORD, TEXAS - An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday afternoon.



According to Bedford police, the 911 caller reported that the boy had been found in a backyard pool by a relative at a residence in the 3000 block of Scenic Hills Drive. Officials were called to the scene at about 4:40 p.m.



Paramedics arrived and sent the child to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he was later pronounced dead.



There is no recent call 911 history at this residence, police say.



