Body of missing Cedar Hill woman found in Ohio

Dequalan Harris (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

MANSFIELD, OHIO - A missing woman's body has been found outside Cleveland, Ohio.



Police learned a Cedar Hill woman was missing Friday and tracked her car to a residence at 424 Woodridge Dr. in Mansfield, Ohio.



They found Dequalan Harris with the car and the woman's body in the trunk.

When officers there arrived at the scene, they were told that he had not seen the missing woman since Thursday when he picked up a child at her residence in Texas.



While talking with Harris, he was told that Cedar Hill Police wanted him detained, and that's when a struggle ensued. Police said he attempted to run away, but was caught shortly after and was taken into custody.



The woman's name hasn't been released at this time. An autopsy report is pending.

© 2017 WFAA-TV