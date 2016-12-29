Body found inside burning home in Dallas

Firefighters outside a home that caught fire in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

One person is dead after a house fire in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson area Thursday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call regarding a structure fire just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue. Heavy black smoke was billowing from the back of the home when firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters knocked the flames down in a matter of minutes, but found the body of a deceased adult male inside afterwards,” read a statement from DFR.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

No one else was inside when the fire broke out. A cause of the flames had not been determined.

