Body found inside burning home in Dallas

WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 10:07 PM. CST December 29, 2016

One person is dead after a house fire in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson area Thursday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call regarding a structure fire just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue. Heavy black smoke was billowing from the back of the home when firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters knocked the flames down in a matter of minutes, but found the body of a deceased adult male inside afterwards,” read a statement from DFR.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

No one else was inside when the fire broke out. A cause of the flames had not been determined.

