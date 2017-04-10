Body discovered in the heart of San Antonio River Walk, SAPD confirms

SAN ANTONIO – A body was discovered in the heart of the San Antonio River Walk on Sunday morning, according to an officer and spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD was dispatched to the River Walk to the 100 block of North River Walk just after 9 a.m. Sunday for a drowning.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered a fully clothed 26-year-old black male in the river. Police said the man did have an ID on him.

According to police, a river barge driver was flagged down by a River Walk employee. The business employee saw the man floating south in the river. Once the driver found the body, he called the police.

EMS and SAPD park police were able to pull the body out of the water.

Police are still investigating to determine if this was an accident or homicide. As of right now, there is no trauma that police can see.

