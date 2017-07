Grapevine PD

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS - A missing boater's body was recovered late Tuesday night in Lake Grapevine.

The fire department's dive team was sent to 3000 Lakeridge Drive at about 9 p.m. after the victim fell from a boat and didn't resurface.

The boater's body was found at about 1 a.m.

His or her name hasn't been released.

We'll update this story as new information comes in.

© 2017 WFAA-TV