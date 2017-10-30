Big enthusiasm for tiny homes at Arlington event

A tiny home at an Arlington event for the growing movement. (Photo: WFAA)

ARLINGTON - Could you live in a home smaller than 400 square feet?

More and more people are saying, "Yes."

Just ask Mike Cheatam, a builder who recently shifted his focus to tiny homes.

"It's actually kind of a movement where people are realizing that they don't need so much space," said Cheatam, who works for tiny home builder Movable Roots.

His two-bedroom model home is 330 square feet, and comes in at $75,000.

It was one of 65 options folks could tour at a Tiny Home Jamboree in Arlington this weekend, showing tiny homes are a big deal.

"There's a term kind of out there that says less house more life, right?" said Cheatam. "A lot of Americans right now are tied to a high end mortgage. This brings kind of an atmosphere to the space of smaller living and the ability to have more funds to travel, to do more things and enjoy more life."

A smaller size can mean a smaller price tag than the average home, making homeownership more accessible. According to restoringsimple.com, the average price of a tiny home is $23,000. And if you move, you can take it with you.

"It touches my heart because I know what it's like to lose everything and to struggle with raising children on my own," said Wanda Lee, who is passionate about the tiny home movement. She is planning to move into one soon.

At the Jamboree, Operation Tiny Home built a home and is planning to donate it to F.A.R.M., a group that helps veterans transition into civilian life.

"It helps us, it helps the veterans, each veteran will have their own tiny home," said Gene Boyd, F.A.R.M. project director.

© 2017 WFAA-TV