Bernie Sanders plans to rally Democrats in Grand Prairie on Thursday

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is heading to North Texas on Thursday to rally with fellow Democrats.

The 75-year-old Vermont senator, with other Democratic Party leaders, will gather with grassroots activists and supporters at noon at the Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie to talk about their goals, ranging from boosting the minimum wage to adopting comprehensive immigration and tax reform.

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and a shrinking middle class, we need a government which represents all Americans, not just Wall Street, multinational corporations and the top 1 percent,” according to a statement from Sanders and Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison.



The visit is part of their “Come Together and Fight Back” tour, in which they are visiting “red” and “purple” states — including Arizona, Nevada and Utah — to try and unite Democrats in opposition to Republican President Donald Trump.

In November, Trump beat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to claim the White House.

In Texas, Trump won by 52 percent to Clinton’s 43 percent, state records show. And in the Texas Democratic primary in March, Clinton claimed 65 percent of the vote to 33 percent garnered by Sanders, state records show.

Those interested in attending the free event at noon Thursday will need to go online to the My.democrats.org website. Admission is first-come, first-serve with the doors opening at 10:30 a.m.



Read more here from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV