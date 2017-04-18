Baylor University hires new president

WACO - Baylor announced Tuesday that Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D. would become the University's 15th president.

The Board of Regents unanimously selected Dr. Livingstone, who is currently dean and professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Livingstone will begin June 1. She previously served as dean of Pepperdine University's business school and even once served as an associate dean and professor at Baylor's business school -- making her return to Waco a true homecoming.

She will be the first female president at Baylor in the University's 172-year history, a spokesperson said.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the 15th President of Baylor University,” Dr. Livingstone said in a press release. “I chose to begin my academic career at Baylor in significant part because of Baylor’s Christian mission."

From 2014 to 2015, Dr. Livingstone chaired the board of the international Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Since 2015, she has been a member of the board of directors of Dallas-based Capital Southwest Industrials, an industrial growth company.

“Dr. Livingstone brings an accomplished academic career to Baylor, combined with a strong appreciation and support of Baylor’s mission," Board of Regents Chair Ronald D. Murff said in a press release. "A longtime Baptist and former Baylor faculty member, she has a passion for the distinctiveness of Baylor’s Christian mission in higher education.”

Dr. Livingstone is a native of Perkins, Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State. Her Ph.D. is in management and organizational behavior.

Baylor's 12-member presidential search committee heard feedback from multiple listening sessions with more than 350 Baylor community members and reviewed input from more than 700 online submissions during the hiring process. By the time University leaders chose Dr. Livingstone, the committee had reviewed more than 400 candidate backgrounds, contacted 150 candidates and interviewed 61 of them, Baylor said.

Dr. Livingstone's hiring comes after the demotion and ultimate departure of Ken Starr in the midst of the University's ongoing sexual assault scandal. A campus welcome event for Dr. Livingstone will be held at a later date, the University said.

Ronald D. Murff, chair of the Baylor Board of Regents.

