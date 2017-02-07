Baylor fires assistant coach after prostitution arrest

WACO - Baylor University fired their assistant strength and conditioning football coach Monday after he was arrested at a hotel over the weekend in a prostitution sting.

Brandon Washington, 33, was charged with a Class B misdemeanor for attempting to solicit a prostitute and released from the McLennan County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Baylor Athletic Communications Director David Kaye said in a statement Monday that Washington was terminated "immediately" after the university was notified of his arrest. According to the statement, Washington had passed his background check before he was hired in December from Temple University, along with first year Head Football Coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule replaced former Head Coach Art Briles, who was fired after a sexual assault scandal, along with Athletic Director Ian McCaw and School President Kenneth Starr.

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program. Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values," Coach Rhule said in a statement on Monday.

In addition to his stint at Temple, Washington reportedly worked at the University of Alabama and Nicholls State University. Before that, he played football at LSU and was on the 2003 National Championship team.

He is facing a maximum of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine. No court date has been set.

