Bank evacuated due to gas leak in Colleyville

A gas leak near the intersection of Glade Road and Colleyville Boulevard caused the evacuation of a bank Monday morning in Colleyville (Photo: WFAA)

COLLEYVILLE - A gas leak in Colleyville has forced the evacuation of a bank.

Atmos Energy says crews are on scene to repair the line, near Colleyville Boulevard and Glade Road, which was hit by crews working on the TxDOT State Highway 26 project Monday morning.

"We do not have an estimated time for how long work will take and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to fix it," Atmos said.

A nearby bank is the only building to be evacuated so far.

No injuries are reported.

© 2017 WFAA-TV