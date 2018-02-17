Baby hippo does not survive birth at Dallas Zoo

Boipelo (Dallas Zoo)

A hippopotamus calf was born at the Dallas Zoo on Saturday morning but did not survive, zoo officials said.

Female hippo Boipelo gave birth to the calf in a pool but did not help the baby to the surface of the water soon enough.

"We always put an emphasis on allowing animals to express natural behaviors, so we gave Boipelo space to interact with the baby immediately after the birth," the zoo said in a statement. "The calf arrived just after 6:30 a.m., and while Boipelo did assist the calf to the surface of the pool, those instincts did not kick in soon enough. In reviewing the situation, we know for certain there was no safe way for the staff to intervene to help the calf."

Boipelo was doing well later Saturday and "while our hippo team is understandably upset, they are focusing on Boipelo's wellbeing to ensure she continues to recover following the birth," the zoo statement said.

We are heartbroken to share that our female hippo Boipelo gave birth behind the scenes to a hippo calf early Saturday morning; unfortunately, the calf did not survive. Our hearts are heavy, but we so appreciate your support & well-wishes.



