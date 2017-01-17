Oklahoma State student from Bedford died of alcohol poisoning

Oklahoma State University Sigma Chi house. Credit: Google Maps screengrab

STILLWATER, Okla. -- An autopsy on an Oklahoma State University student from Texas who was found dead in a fraternity house says he died of alcohol poisoning and an enlarged heart.



The report released Tuesday by the state medical examiner's office says the death of 20-year-old Brandon Matthew Cavazos of Bedford, Texas, was accidental.



The report said Cavazos' blood ethanol level was 0.35, more than four times the amount considered to be legally drunk, and says he died of acute ethanol toxicity, or alcohol poisoning. The report also cites cardiomegaly, or an enlarged heart, as a contributing factor.



Cavazos was found dead in bed at the Sigma Chi house on Nov. 12.



The autopsy report says there was no sign of trauma to the body and no suspicion of foul play.

