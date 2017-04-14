WFAA
Close

Arlington woman's death investigated as 'suspicious'

WFAA 1:04 PM. CDT April 14, 2017

ARLINGTON -- An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding a woman's death Friday morning. 

According to Arlington police, they are investigating the incident as suspicious. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road at about 10:30 a.m. A neighbor called the police and reported a child had come over to say his mother was dead.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, inside a townhome.

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene. The child did not have any injuries, police said. 

Stay with WFAA.com as more updates become available. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories