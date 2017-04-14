Arlington woman's death investigated as 'suspicious'

ARLINGTON -- An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding a woman's death Friday morning.
According to Arlington police, they are investigating the incident as suspicious. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road at about 10:30 a.m. A neighbor called the police and reported a child had come over to say his mother was dead.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, inside a townhome.
The Medical Examiner was called to the scene. The child did not have any injuries, police said.
