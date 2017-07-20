Arlington Vietnam veterans honored at police ceremony

Current and former Arlington Police officers who are veterans of the Vietnam War were honored for their service, part of a nationwide effort to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war. (Photo: WFAA)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Current and former Arlington Police officers who are veterans of the Vietnam War were honored for their service, part of a nationwide effort to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war.

“It’s been 46 years since I left Vietnam, and this is the first time I ever got any kind of public recognition,” said Arlington Police officer and Marine Ronald Morris.

Morris and more than a dozen other officers were individually recognized by the local Daughters of the American Revolution. The veterans received commemorative pins and certificates.

There are some 7 million surviving Vietnam veterans, many now in their late 60s and 70s.

Morris grew up in Fort Worth and joined the Marines when he was just 19 years old. He boarded a plane for the first time and soon found himself in the jungle in Vietnam. He saw combat, lost friends and was left partially disabled by Agent Orange. The sacrifice shaped his life, but when he came home there was no thank you.

“Now we’re getting the recognition we should have got years ago,” Morris said.

