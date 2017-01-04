Arlington to call bond election for $37.7M senior center

Arlington City Hall (Photo: City of Arlington)

Two months after celebrating a successful election to finance half of a $1 billion new stadium for the Texas Rangers, the City Council said Tuesday that it’s ready to call a more modest election to fund a $37.7 million senior center.

The council agreed to take the required two votes by the Feb. 14 deadline to get the project on a May bond election ballot.

The city is using the term “Active Adult Center” because modern-day facilities for older residents are focused more on healthy activity than just leisure, City Manager Trey Yelverton said. Also, with members as young as 55, many likely don’t want to be “defined as senior citizens,” he added.



The center would be built on available wooded property at the Pierce-Burch Water Treatment Plant’s 25-acre site at 1901 Lakewood Drive, just east of Lake Arlington. The scenic city property has generated developer interest in building upscale senior housing around the center.



