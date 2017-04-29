Arlington police search for stolen James W. Martin HS Dance team trailer

(Photo: Arlington Police)

ARLINGTON -- Police are asking your help to locate a James W. Martin High School's dance trailer that was reported stolen Friday night.

Police said the trailer was taken from a driveway on Caliente Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Friday. Arlington Police posted a picture on its Facebook page. It is a black trailer with "James Martin High School Precision Dance Team" in red letters displayed on its side.



Residents have spotted the trailer traveling on the roadways, but police continue to look for its location.

Officials say call 911 if you've seen it.

© 2017 WFAA-TV