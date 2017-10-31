Arlington officer shot while serving a warrant, taken to hospital

ARLINGTON, Texas -- An Arlington police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening.



According to Arlington police, the officer was executing a warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Kelly Hill.

The suspect has also been shot, but could still be inside. Police said the scene remains active and are telling the public to avoid the area at this time.

Working dynamic scene in 4300 block of Kelly Hill. One APD Officer injured in shooting enrt to hospital.Scene is still unfolding. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/6StRDptIFT — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 31, 2017

The conditions of the officer and suspect remain unknown at this time.



Stay with WFAA for more updates.

© 2017 WFAA-TV