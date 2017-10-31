WFAA
Arlington officer shot while serving a warrant, taken to hospital

WFAA 6:11 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

ARLINGTON, Texas -- An Arlington police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening.

According to Arlington police, the officer was executing a warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Kelly Hill.

The suspect has also been shot, but could still be inside. Police said the scene remains active and are telling the public to avoid the area at this time.

The conditions of the officer and suspect remain unknown at this time. 

