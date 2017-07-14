Arlington officer alleges teen assaulted him during incident

Left, attorney Kim Cole, Dominique Alexander with the Next Generation Action Network, and Latasha Nelson, who alleged that police pressured her to surrender video of her sons’arrests, met with police Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson. (Photo: Paul Moseley, Star-Telegram, WFAA)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The two teenagers arrested in a controversial incident in Arlington last week are still facing charges, which could include assaulting a police officer for the 16-year-old boy involved, their attorney said Friday after meeting with police Chief Will Johnson.

Attorney Kim Cole, who is representing the teens, ages 14 and 16, and their mother, Latasha Nelson, called the assault allegation “laughable.”

Cole said the 16-year-old merely brushed up against the officer during the incident, which happened July 3 at the Addison Park Apartments in southwest Arlington.

Randall Moore, the attorney representing officer Chad Haning, said the 16-year-old “chest-bumped [Haning] in an aggressive manner,” prompting Haning to arrest him.

Nelson videoed the arrests and the video was posted on Facebook Wednesday night by the Next Generation Action Network, an activist group.

Nelson said Thursday that police detectives pressured her to give up video of the arrests, indicating they might drop charges against her sons if she did.

The two boys are not being identified because they are juveniles.

In a statement Friday, police said Nelson filed an online complaint with the department Tuesday but did not allege that an offer was made in exchange for the video. No evidence has been found to support the allegation, the statement said, but the department was still investigating,

The statement said police were also still investigating whether Nelson was properly notified about where Haning was taking her sons after they were in custody.

Police were responding to a report of vehicle burglary at the apartment complex near U.S. 287 and Sublett Road, and located a teen — Nelson’s 14-year-old son — who matched the description of one of the suspects.



