Arlington mom met with police chief, then went home and found eviction notice

Left, attorney Kim Cole, Dominique Alexander with the Next Generation Action Network, and Latasha Nelson, who alleged that police pressured her to surrender video of her sons’arrests, met with police Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson. (Photo: Paul Moseley, Star-Telegram, WFAA)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The family involved in the controversial arrests of two brothers that were caught on video is now being evicted from their Arlington apartment over the incident.

Latasha Nelson and her attorney, Kim Cole, spent part of Friday afternoon in a meeting with Arlington police Chief Will Johnson regarding the complaint Nelson filed after she videotaped the arrests of her two sons, ages 14 and 16, at the Addison Park Apartments, where the Nelson family lives.

When she got home, an eviction notice had been attached to her front door.



The notice says: “On July 3, 2017, you, your occupants, or your guests were allegedly involved in a car break in. Two people were taken to jail. Criminal activity on any kind.”



The notice gives the family until Thursday to move out of their apartment and says there is no process for appealing the eviction.

Cole told the Star-Telegram that she advised the family to fight the eviction.

The eviction is the latest twist in the incident that began July 3, when police responded to a vehicle burglary call at the apartment complex in southwest Arlington. Police said upon arriving at the complex, they spotted a teen who matched the description of one of the suspects.



