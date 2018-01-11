Arlington MLK parade denied permit over funding failure

Arlington city hall. Photo: Google Maps

Citing a failure to meet funding requirements, the City of Arlington has declined to issue a permit for a planned Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade there.

A press release from the city said organizers of the scheduled Monday parade didn’t provide the payment needed to cover “personnel and equipment costs for traffic management and event security,” the release said.

The parade, set to take place in Arlington's entertainment district, had become a controversial topic. Protesters were calling for a boycott over the involvement of Gov. Greg Abbott, who had been named the parade’s honorary Grand Marshal.

"We definitely will protest this event if he is not removed," activist Dominique Alexander said Monday outside Arlington city hall. Abbott’s attendance met opposition from the Arlington chapter of the NAACP as well.

Ciara Matthews, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said Abbott would attend the parade to honor the life and legacy of King.

Thursday’s press release from the city made no mention of the controversy, citing only the failure to meet requirements set by Arlington’s special events ordinance. It did not say the parade had been officially cancelled.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

© 2018 WFAA-TV