Arlington man's death investigated as homicide

Police lights.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment Monday.



According to Arlington PD, officers were called out to a home in the 2200 block of Falconer Circle, at about 1:30 p.m.



A family member came home and discovered a man, in his 20’s, dead inside the apartment.



Officials say detectives are actively working leads, including canvassing the neighborhood and interviewing potential witnesses to determine the details that led to the man’s death.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the man's identity once the family has been notified.

