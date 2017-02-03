Argyle police don't believe dogs being poisoned at random

Jax

ARGYLE -- Jax is a 1-year-old black Labrador Retriever with a lot of energy and an appetite for things that aren't always edible.

"He's an outdoor dog for sure," says owner Kerry Knoerinschild.

She says she never thought twice about leaving Jax outside to burn off some energy -- until this week.

"I was stunned," Knoerinschild says.

An e-mail from her Country Lakes Homeowners Association said six dogs had recently died after having symptoms that matched poisoning. Argyle police posted about it on Facebook.

One of those dogs was a 5-year-old shepherd mix named Abby. Her owner, Mike Taylor, told us the lively dog fell gravely ill Jan. 11. By Jan. 12, she was dead.

Liver failure, he said, was one reason his vet suspected rat poison.

"It's disturbing, first of all.," says Knoerinschild, who lives down the street from Taylor. "It's just very sad because there are a lot of animal lovers here in our neighborhood who consider their pets family members."

But after a brief investigation, Argyle police announced Friday there was "no indication that random poisoning of animals is occurring." Police say just two of the dogs had similar symptoms, adding that one of them had been sick multiple times before passing away on Jan. 26.

Police also said a local vet explained that sometimes dogs are poisoned after eating poisoned rats. It's still unclear why the other dogs died.

"We've had him since he was six weeks old, so he's part of the family now," Knoerinschild says of Jax. She says she'll continue to protect him regardless.

