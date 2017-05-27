Apparent road rage incident leads to double shooting

According to a Dallas police spokesperson, a male and female victim were shot in the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road around 7:30 p.m. Police said a juvenile in the vehicle was not injured

2 people were shot Saturday evening in what police are describing as a road rage incident in South Dallas.



According to a Dallas police spokesperson, a male and female victim were shot in the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road around 7:30 p.m. Police said a juvenile in the vehicle was not injured.



The victims were transported to a hospital. There was no further information immediately available.





© 2017 WFAA-TV