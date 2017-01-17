WFAA
Anti-Trump protesters cause road closures in D.C.

Anti-Trump protesters march in DC

WUSA 7:17 PM. CST January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Anti-Trump protesters are in downtown D.C. causing road closures, three days before Inauguration Day. 

On Tuesday evening, anti-Trump protesters kicked a march to the Trump Hotel. 

The protest caused road closures on K Street and Vermont Avenue near 14th Street. 

Protesters stopped in Chinatown for a while before heading to the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, D.C.

During the march, protesters were using the letter "i" as a symbol for what they call Trump's illegitimacy as president. 

Two hours after stepping off from McPherson Square, the anti-Trump protest made it to the Trump Hotel.

The protest started to die down around 6:50 p.m. The group has another big protest planned for Wednesday around 4 p.m. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


