Anti-Sharia Law protesters show up with guns to Richardson mosque

Sharia Law protests

RICHARDSON -- Protests in North Texas got heated Saturday when anti-Sharia Law demonstrators, some with guns, showed up outside of a mosque in Richardson.

It was part of a string of protests happening across the country. Protesters say they are against Sharia, a strict form of Islam.

They accuse some Muslims of trying to replace U.S. law with Sharia Law, but many Muslims and supports of Islam say that isn't true, and only extremists would hold those radical views.

Those who attend the mosque say they were upset that the protesters showed up with guns, scaring children who were praying inside. Luckily, no one was injured.

Similar protests in other cities turned violent, however. Seattle police had to use pepper spray to break up crowds, and several people were arrested for assault.

Counter protesters outnumbered the protesters in many U.S. cities.

