Anna man killed in shooting

ANNA, TEXAS - A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting Friday night, police say.



According to Anna police, officers were called to the 300 block of Creekside Drive, at about 11:30 p.m. They say they received multiple reports of shots fired into a home.



When they arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Corey Lamar of Anna unconscious with a gunshot wound.



Lamar was sent to Medical Center of McKinney, where police say he died from his injuries.



The Anna Police Department, the Texas Rangers and Collin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating leads.



