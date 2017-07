(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

More than 90 animals had to be rescued from horrible living conditions.



The dogs, goats, chickens, and other birds were found in an outside Denton County home. The Humane Society says some of the animals were kept in cages so small they couldn't stand straight.



They are getting medical attention.



It is not known on whether the owner will be charged.





© 2017 WFAA-TV