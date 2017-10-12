Amazon is hiring again in North Texas and this has nothing to do with HQ2

A fullfilment associate watches the line to spot any problems as employees fill orders at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Haslet. (Photo: Rodger Mallison, Star-Telegram)

Amazon made an announcement Thursday that will impact the local economy but it has nothing do with the frenetic search for its second headquarters.

Instead, the Seattle-based company will be ramping up for the holidays by hiring seasonal workers at the company’s 75 fulfillment centers to “help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders.”

In Texas, 10,000 will be hired out of the 120,000 positions to be added across the United States. In Tarrant County, Amazon has fulfillment centers in north Fort Worth and Haslet, as well as facilities for its grocery business. It also has fulfillment centers in Coppell and Dallas.

“We prepare year-round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

Amazon has already held interviews this week for some part-time seasonal workers. Another round of interviews is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Holiday Inn Express at 6351 North Freeway in Fort Worth. Amazon also has postings for other non-seasonal jobs on its website.

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV