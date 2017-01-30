Lockdown lifted after alleged threat at Northwest ISD schools

Byron Nelson High School (top) and Medlin Middle School were put on lockdown Monday. Credit: Google Maps

Two Northwest ISD schools were put on lockdown Monday afternoon in response to an alleged threat, according to the district.

The reported threat was made against Byron Nelson High School. As a precaution, Medlin Middle School, located across the street from the high school, was also placed on lockdown.

The lockdown at Medlin Middle School has since been lifted and dismissal was expected to go as normal.

In a statement to News 8 Monday afternoon, Northwest ISD said all students were safe. Trophy Club Police and Denton County officials responded to determine if the threat was valid, the district said.

Bus transportation from Byron Nelson High School was expected to be delayed due to the lockdown at BNHS, which remained in effect just before 5:30 p.m.

An ambulance was seen at Byron Nelson High School later Monday afternoon, but the district said it was in response to a peanut allergy situation and was unrelated to the lockdown.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

