Air pocket 'blow out' rips through surface of I-20

All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound after a "blow out" caused the interstate to buckle.

Capt. Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire also called the road failure a "once in a lifetime experience." He said crews were working on filing an abandoned gas pipe running under I-20 between Candler and Gresham Monday morning. He said it wasn't a gas explosion, but air and concrete pressure eventually broke through the road surface.

When the pressure broke through the surface, the road was ripped apart, sections of concrete pushed into the air.

A motorcycle and car traveling along I-20 hit that section of road and went airborne. The motorcyclist landed about 200 feet from the road failure and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The car traveled about 15 feet before landing back on the ground. Amazingly, that driver was not injured.

aura Creekmur, a spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light, said they are aware of the situation and currently investigating. She stressed that the incident was not natural gas related.

All lanes were closed while crews assessed the damage, GDOT said.

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said in a Monday afternoon news conference that crews were expected to begin removing concrete and material below the area that buckled.

"It is unknown how deep we will have to go to excavate which will be the biggest hurdle to how quickly we can get this section of the road put back together," Dale said.

Dale said that crews were checking out the lanes adjacent to the damage to make sure they were safe to re-open.

"Our goal is to make sure that we have as many lanes open as possible at 5 p.m. today," Dale said. "That may be two, that may be three."

Motorists shouldn't expect all lanes to be re-open "until at least noon [Tuesday]", Dale said.

Dale said the incident another does not indicate "widespread crumbling infrastructure," saying it was a "stroke of bad luck."

INTERACTIVE MAP | Check backups here

Alternates

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said I-20 westbound is a major in-bound route for DeKalb County, so the morning commute will be a bigger issue than the Monday evening commute.

Crash said Cook Road will provide some relief as an alternate, but commuters should expect major backups in the area Tuesday morning, and likely for days to come.

While repairs are being made, traffic is being diverted from I-20 Westbound at I-285 to either I-285 North or I-285 South.



I-20 westbound entrance ramps inside the Perimeter at Columbia Drive, Candler Road and Flat Shoals Road are closed.

