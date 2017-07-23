After truck tragedy, state lawmakers call on Congress to recommit to immigration reform

As of late Sunday, officials have not revealed where the overheated tractor trailer stuffed with 39 souls was headed.

Only that by the time it stopped at a Wal-Mart parking lot in southwest San Antonio early Sunday morning, nine people were dead.

It is a tragedy that has captured the attention of Texas lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

While the special session continued Sunday at the Capitol, thoughts were mostly 80 miles to the south of Austin.

“No one should have to die to come to America,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. "This needs to end and I don’t know how many more times we have to see this.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of the most conservative voices in state government, renewed his call for lawmakers in D.C. to step up and end the legal uncertainty he says creates the environment for tragedy.

“We need legal immigration reform," Patrick said. "That’s up to both parties in Washington & it has been for a long time.”

Congress did not pass comprehensive immigration reform under president George W. Bush in 2007 and then rejected a similar effort during the Obama administration in 2013.

San Antonio State Senator Jose Menendez on Sunday questioned if Congress will ever act.

“We don’t get comprehensive immigration reform because politically it makes it better to have this boogie man - this red meat check box to run against,” Menendez said.

