After surviving Ebola, Fort Worth doctor says we cannot give into fear

Dr. Kent Brantly, who was stricken with Ebola while treating patients in West Africa, was honored by Tarrant County Commissioners on December 9, 2014. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - For Dr. Kent Brantly, the experience of nearly dying more than two years ago from the Ebola virus seems like a lifetime ago.

While it’s no longer at the forefront of his mind, there are reminders almost daily for Brantly and his wife, Amber.

“It is hard to believe that that all really happened to us,” Brantly said. “I mean, Amber and I really look at each other often and say ‘Can you believe this is real? I really almost died?’ ”

