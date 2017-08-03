After Buc-ee's, Terrell announces next major development off I-20

TERRELL, TEXAS - Every day, in every car, there are thousands of people passing through Terrell where Higway 80 and I-20 meet -- each with a front row seat to the city’s business boom.

"After we got kind of pulled out of the recession, things started picking up," said Kaufman County Judge Bruce Wood.

He marks the beginning of this round of development in 2013, with the approval of a transportation bond that widened Highway 148 at I-20. That intersection would boast North Texas' first Buc-ee's in June 2015.

"It is really kind of the anchor that has brought all of this activity," said Judge Wood.

A slew of restaurants followed, lining both sides of Highway 148 over the last two years. On Thursday, dirt started turning on another huge development. A 74,000 thousand square feet plan called Film Alley, with movies, bowling, an arcade and restaurant set to open in September 2018. Buc-ee's is across the street at 62,000 square feet.

For neighbors, there’s real excitement over more entertainment close to home.

"There’s many times after work you need somewhere to go, but really there’s not much," said Tino Gutierrez, who lives and works in Terrell. "It definitely helps. It's something that's needed."

Others look forward to new opportunities. "It’ll hopefully bring in a lot more jobs to people," said Donna Honeycutt, in town from Crandall.

And if this latest boom all started with a gas station, what more could Film Alley draw to the area?

Those thousands of drivers passing through every day can’t wait to watch.

© 2017 WFAA-TV