Adrian Colbert -- Overcoming adversity

Adrian Colbert has been through more than his fair share of adversity, growing up with a father who was in a gang and dealt drugs.

But when he was 10 years old, Adrian was in an accident, when a car hit him while he was riding his bike. Adrian nearly died due to the injuriess he sustained in the accident, falling into a coma for more than a week.

Once he had recovered, his father decided it was time to leave the gang life in the past. He moved Adrian to Mineral Wells, and started over, taking a job at the local Wal-Mart.

It was there that Adrian met the Clarke family. In addition to the support of his father, Adrian also became a part of the Clarke clan, spending much of his time at their house, becoming a brother to their three girls, and a son to the Clarke's.

Through it all, Adrian persevered. And in April, he was drafted in the 7th round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the full video above, for more.

© 2017 WFAA-TV