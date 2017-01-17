Serial rapist suspect remains behind bars

Beaty

DALLAS -- Accused serial rapist Joseph Beaty will not be going home tonight.

State District Judge Rick Magnis ruled Tuesday that he would remain in jail pending his February trial.

Beaty had come to court hoping that Magnis would again agree to set him free. An Irving SWAT team took Beaty into custody Friday after he allegedly violated the conditions of his house arrest.

He’s only been out for two days. He was set free after an appeals court concluded he was indigent and a reasonable bond had to be set.

Beaty is accused of four counts of sexual assault, including two alleged rapes at knifepoint. He claimed the sex was consensual. He was identified as a suspect in the cases after the Dallas Police Department began testing old rape kits.

In court, prosecutors played a jail call of him talking to his stepdaughter -- after he'd been given explicit instructions not to have any contact with her.

She tells him that she feels bad. And he goes on to tell her that in life there are tests and struggles.

“Don’t less this beat you down,” he says. “We’re going to be all right.”

In a second phone played in court, he begs his wife, Brandie, to violate the judge's order and let the teen stay in the house once he's released on bond.

“I don't think that will work at all,” his wife says.

He responds, “Trust me, I’ll work. We just got to make some tweaks.”

She suggests that the stepdaughter stay with friends.

“You know, I don’t like to take risks,” she says.

But Beaty repeatedly implores her to do as he's asking.

“So boo, honey bunch, sweetheart. I want to be with my family,” he says growing more insistent. “Can you please, please, please?”



She ends up agreeing to his demand that he tell his lawyer that the teen will be staying with her.

This was her explanation for why.



“When we were having the phone conversation, he was saying it, but I wasn't going for it,” said Brandie Beaty, his wife of seven years. “I said that to shut him up.”

His wife testified that she had misunderstood the judge’s no-contact order.

“I didn’t realize that they couldn’t talk on the phone,” she said.

She said that the teen had gone to stay with her sister before he got out last week. She’s also denied the account of a neighbor who testified that he had seen Beaty walking around the neighborhood. That neighbor also testified that he had seen the stepdaughter going into the house late last week.

Kenneth Carroll, a county official who handles pretrial monitoring, said he saw two teenage girls leaving the home on Friday. He did not know if one of them was Beaty’s stepdaughter.



He also testified that Beaty had briefly unplugged the electronic monitoring box.

He said when he contacted Beaty on Friday morning, Beaty informed him that he had put his home monitoring unit on an extension cord, which is a violation.

“If you put the box on an extension cord, and you move around with it, then you're moving the zone,” he said. “That changes the frame of reference for what's at home.”

He testified that he could not say whether he had left the house.

In her testimony, his wife said the monitoring box was initially plugged into an extension cord because their outlets are old. She said the box was briefly disconnected by a relative who didn’t realize what it was.

His lawyer, Jasmine Crockett, framed the issues with electronic monitoring as minor unintentional violations.

Crockett said she was disappointed by the judge’s decision. She attributed the things that Beaty was saying in the conversation to his wife to his growing anxiety that he wasn’t going to get out despite an appeals court decision in his favor.

“We don’t punish people for making a plan,” Crawford said. “We punish people for actually violating a condition.”

Leighton D’Antoni, the prosecutor on the case, said Beaty’s actions in trying to convince his wife to lie to his lawyer warranted him remaining in jail.

“That definitely is an overt action to violate this court’s order,” D’Antoni said.

