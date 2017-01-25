Police investigate Garland man's murder

GARLAND, Texas -- A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead Wednesday morning.
Officers were called out to a residence in the 500 block of Ridgedale Drive, at 3 a.m. According to Garland PD, 57-year-old David Traylor, of Garland, was found dead/
Although police say Traylor sustained a gunshot wound, Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online.
A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.
