Police investigate Garland man's murder

GARLAND, Texas -- A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to a residence in the 500 block of Ridgedale Drive, at 3 a.m. According to Garland PD, 57-year-old David Traylor, of Garland, was found dead/



Although police say Traylor sustained a gunshot wound, Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.



Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online.



A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.



