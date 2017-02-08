911 glitch putting Dallas on hold

Sonja McAlister was working Friday night at her beauty shop near Fair Park when she heard shots fired.

"I heard a loud boom." McAlister said. "I guess it was someone shooting about 40 rounds. They were going round and round."

She ran outside and found her car riddled with bullets.



Police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

"My car was shot to pieces. 30 bullet holes," McAlister said.

She and other people called 911 only to hear a recording placing them on hold.

"You have reached Dallas 911 please hold" is the message they hear.

Trinika Drennon was one of the callers.



She says she was on hold for 6 minutes.

"We are supposed to be protected and served." Drennon said. "If you are calling 911 we need your help. What is the purpose of calling 911 and put on hold?"

Dallas police say they know there is a problem and it's with T-Mobile.



When T-Mobile customers call 911 their cell phone repeatedly dials 911 causing police get multiple calls from the same number.



The worst part is, the caller doesn't even know it’s happening.

Major Elaine Page runs the DPD Emergency Call Center.



"When we get those calls they come in as hang up calls so the call taker then has to get that hang up call and call that person back," Page says.

911 operators are spending so much time calling T-Mobile customers back that other callers can't get through to a live operator and placed on hold.

DPD urges callers to stay on the line.

"Just be patient. We will get to your calls. Unfortunately you may have to hold. You shouldn't have to hold but in this instance it might happen to someone," Page says.

Victims like Sonja McAlister fear the problem could be a matter of life and death and their call may be answered too late.



Dallas Police have been working with T-Mobile to get the problem fixed but so far nothing has worked.



T-Mobile did not respond to our request for comment.

