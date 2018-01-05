52 animals killed in Mansfield barn fire

Firefighters battle the remains of a barn fire that killed as many as 52 animals Thursday in Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield Fire Department

As many as 52 animals are believed to have been killed in a fire in Mansfield Thursday afternoon, according to the city’s fire department.

Battalion Chief Jeff Smith told WFAA the Mansfield Fire Department was called to a barn on fire in the 2300 block of Newt Patterson Road around 3 p.m.

“Upon arrival, the barn was fully involved and firefighters were unable to enter and had to fight the fire from the outside only,” he said.

The animals killed in the fire included goats, sheep and two dogs, Smith said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and an investigation was underway.

