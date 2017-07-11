5 things to know about AG Sessions' visit to Grapevine

In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. speaks to media at Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

Here are important things to know as Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes his way to Grapevine today:

1. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is addressing rising death rates from opioid and prescription drug abuse at the 30th D.A.R.E. International Training Conference inside the Gaylord Texan Hotel in Grapevine this afternoon.

2. In 2015, the number of opioid-related deaths exceeded 33,000 for the first time, Nearly half of these deaths involved prescription opioids such as narcotic prescription pain relievers, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

3. For weeks across the country Sessions has spoken out about this issue, calling it an epidemic.

4. Sessions says he thinks the drug abuse is leading to an increase in crime. He has proposed a crackdown, including harsher sentences.

5. Experts, including some Republicans, said they think prescription drug abuse is a public health problem instead of criminal issue and requires a response other than longer prison sentences.

